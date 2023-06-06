AXS Investments LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 306,350 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,314,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

