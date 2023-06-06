AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

