AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

