AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

