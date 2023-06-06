AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

