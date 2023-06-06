AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

