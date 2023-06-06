AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.97. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile



V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

