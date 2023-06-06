AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
V2X Price Performance
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V2X (VVX)
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
- Urban Outfitters Stages an Impressive Turnaround
- Nutanix Stock Surges Higher After Raised Guidance
- Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?
- 3 Reasons The Wayfair Rally Is Way Overdone
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.