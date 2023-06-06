AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,907 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

