AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,755 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

