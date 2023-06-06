AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $518.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

