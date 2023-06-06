AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

