AXS Investments LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.