AXS Investments LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

