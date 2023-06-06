AXS Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.