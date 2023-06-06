AXS Investments LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

