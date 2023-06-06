AXS Investments LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after buying an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,152,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 957.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

