AXS Investments LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baxter International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

BAX stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

