AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CTS by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CTS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

CTS Profile



CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

