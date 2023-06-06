AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

