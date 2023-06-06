B. Riley Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -72.97%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
