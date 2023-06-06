B. Riley Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.99 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -72.97%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

