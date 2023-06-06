Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 166,508 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $61,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,766,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 229,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,515 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

