Barclays PLC Buys 296,241 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,241 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $48,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.