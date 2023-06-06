Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 337.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,025 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $49,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

