Barclays PLC Purchases 183,885 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

