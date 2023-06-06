Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $46,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,396,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

