Basic Attention Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.47 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $294.40 million and $17.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,138,514 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

