Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

