BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Revvity by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Revvity by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revvity Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Revvity stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Stories

