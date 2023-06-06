BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

BVXV opened at $1.53 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.