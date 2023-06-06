BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %
BVXV opened at $1.53 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
