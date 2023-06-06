biote (BTMD) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare biote to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get biote alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 216 568 822 47 2.42

Volatility and Risk

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 84.40%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 105.08%. Given biote’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

biote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 94.02 biote Competitors $282.82 million -$110.28 million -1.70

biote’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Summary

biote beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.