Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.08 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.98 or 0.00039004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $160.08 million and approximately $613,294.06 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,578.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00423428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00117863 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00024116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.01626169 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $581,252.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

