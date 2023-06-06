BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MUA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

