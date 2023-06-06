Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $95.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.39.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

