Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,834,000 after purchasing an additional 213,510 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

