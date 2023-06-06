Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $73.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.49.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after buying an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

