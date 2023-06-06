Braze (BRZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Braze has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.18)-$(0.19) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $(0.55)-$(0.59) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Insider Activity at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

