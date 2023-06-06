British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.