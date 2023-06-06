Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $83.63

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWI opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

