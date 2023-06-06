Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $193.06

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

GTLS opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -596.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,775 shares of company stock worth $823,420. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

