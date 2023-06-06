Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $15.75

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $9,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Down 1.5 %

DAN stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

