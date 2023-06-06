Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $7.81

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

