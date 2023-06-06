Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $37.73

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 363.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros Company Profile

NYSE:BROS opened at $27.84 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -397.71 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

