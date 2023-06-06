Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.60

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of GRPTF opened at $18.38 on Friday. Getlink has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

