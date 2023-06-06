Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target at $53.38

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
HeidelbergCement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.52.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
