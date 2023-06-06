Brokerages Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Target Price at $28.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHOTF. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

KHOTF opened at $2.46 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

