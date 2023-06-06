Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$35.38

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.42. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

