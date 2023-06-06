Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $11.58

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Up 2.7 %

OLO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

OLO Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,504,000. State Street Corp increased its position in OLO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 84,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.