Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $11.58

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
OLO Stock Up 2.7 %
OLO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OLO (OLO)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.