Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $105.64

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

