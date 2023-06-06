Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $52.93

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PTCT stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

