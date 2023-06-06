Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $71.91

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $59.98 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

